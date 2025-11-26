<p>New Delhi: The National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) under the Ministry of Textiles has launched India’s first scientific model for dignified recycling of national flags and defence-grade fibres.</p><p>The project, which led to the establishment of the Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability under IIT Delhi at Panipat, has unified technology, innovation, and national purpose through two pioneering initiatives - the National Flag Recycling Initiative and the Aramid Fibre Recycling Programme.</p><p>"Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) will host a dedicated demonstration event in Panipat on 28 November 2025 to showcase these innovations and their real-world impact," a statement said. </p><p>The event will highlight the technologies developed under the mission, bring together stakeholders from industry and government, and reinforce NTTM’s role in driving innovation, sustainability and industry integration in technical textiles, it said.</p><p>For the first time in India, a structured and scientifically sound process has been introduced for the dignified recycling of retired national flags. Implemented by industry partner, the project ensures that the Tricolour’s fabric and structural integrity are either preserved or responsibly repurposed without compromising its dignity. The model stands as a unique example of how sustainability can be integrated with patriotic values and strongly complements the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.</p><p>Alongside this, the project’s Aramid Fibre Recycling Program has delivered breakthrough solutions for handling high-performance aramid waste — a critical material used in defence, aerospace and protective textiles. Several technical textile industries have already begun adopting these R&D outcomes, signalling strong industry confidence and underscoring the mission’s success in translating research into scalable commercial applications, the statement added. </p>