Odisha extends social security scheme for elderly, others

The decision was based on the feedback received from people during the CMO’s outreach programme.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 10:58 IST

The Odisha government Monday announced extension of its social security scheme for the elderly, widows and other vulnerable sections, adding over 4 lakh more beneficiaries, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned the ‘Madhu Babu Pension Yojana’ benefits for additional 4.13 applicants, the official said.

The decision was based on the feedback received from people during the CMO’s outreach programme, he said.

The reach of the scheme has been enhanced to 32.75 lakh beneficiaries from 28.61 lakh beneficiaries.

The newly sanctioned recipients will get their first pension amount on August 15 in presence of elected representatives, the official said.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries including the elderly, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, AIDS patients, transgender persons and orphan children of COVID-affected families receive Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 900 per month under different categories.

