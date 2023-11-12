JOIN US
15-year-old boy, held with brown sugar, sent to special home for 3 yrs

The boy will be lodged at the Special Home in Berhampur after the Juvenile Justice Board held him guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 on Saturday.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 06:38 IST

Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to three years in a special home after he was caught with 1.26 kg of brown sugar in Bhubaneswar.

The boy will be lodged at the Special Home in Berhampur after the Juvenile Justice Board held him guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 on Saturday.

It also directed the home to provide him with reformative services, including education, skill development, counseling, behavior modification therapy, psychiatric support and treatment during the period of stay.

The boy was caught along with three others by the Special Task Force of the state police on August 12, 2021, near the Khurdha Bus Stand with 1.26 kg of brown sugar.

Eleven witnesses and other evidence were examined by the board before convicting the boy.

The trial is at present underway for the rest of the accused, who are adults.

(Published 12 November 2023, 06:38 IST)
