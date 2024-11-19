26 black stone quarries in Jajpur, Odisha asked to stop operations over safety violations

<p>Jajpur, Odisha: Lessees of 26 black stone quarries in Odisha's Jajpur district were asked to stop operations for allegedly flouting safety norms, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>These quarries are located in Bajabati, Rahadpur, Dankari, Baramana and the Bichhakhandi Hills in Dharmasala, they said.</p>.<p>Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur Circle, Jay Prakash Nayak asked the quarries to suspend operations after an inquiry by the Directorate General of Mines Safety found the violations, they added.</p>.Odisha mango kernel incident: Another woman dies, toll mounts to three.<p>An inquiry was conducted in these mines in September following complaints of lapses in safety and non-compliance with rules, officials said.</p>.<p>During the inspection, serious contraventions were found, said Nayak.</p>.<p>"Based on the inquiry report, orders have been issued to 26 black stone quarry lessees to stop mining and other allied activities," he said.</p>.<p>Nayak said the police and the local administration have been intimated for immediate action. </p>