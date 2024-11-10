Home
3 police stations refused to take complaint of Cuttack gang rape survivor: Congress

Congress's Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous demanded an investigation into the role of police for allegedly making the woman go from one police station to another to lodge the complaint.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 05:31 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 05:31 IST
