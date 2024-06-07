73% of newly elected MLAs in Odisha are 'crorepatis'

As per the report, 46 out of 78 winning MLA candidates from BJP and 12 out of 51 winning MLA candidates from BJD have declared that they are facing serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Similarly, five out of 14 winning assembly candidates from Congress, one of CPI (M) and three independent winning candidates are also facing serious criminal cases, it said.

The average assets per winning candidate in the Odisha Assembly elections is Rs 7.37 crore while it was Rs 4.41 crore in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Among the winning MLA candidates, Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud (BJD) is the richest with total assets of Rs 227.67 crore. BJD’s Subasini Jena, who won the election from the Balasore assembly segment, is the second richest MLA with total assets of Rs 135.17 crore.

Three candidates with the lowest assets are BJP's Sanjali Murmu (Rs 35,076) who won from the Bangriposi Assembly seat, Congress candidate Mangu Khilla (Rs 1.47 lakh) from Chitrakonda assembly segment and Congress' Pabitra Saunta (Rs 2.90 lakh) who won from Lakshmipur Assembly constituency, the report said.