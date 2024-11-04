Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

After Madhya Pradesh, Odisha sees 'unnatural' deaths of 50 elephants in 2024: Report

Calling it an 'alarming' matter, State Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia has raised questions about the safety of the elephants.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 10:02 IST
India NewsOdishaMadhya PradeshelephantsWild life

Follow us on :

Follow Us