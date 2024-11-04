After Madhya Pradesh, Odisha sees 'unnatural' deaths of 50 elephants in 2024: Report

<p>In an upsetting event in Odisha, at least 50 "unnatural deaths" of elephants was reported in the state. As per a <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/india/alarming-probe-ordered-after-odisha-sees-50-unnatural-elephant-death-this-year-9652121/?ref=newlist_hp">report </a>by <em>The Indian Express</em>, a probe has been instructed and officials are looking into this concerning matter.</p><p>Calling it an 'alarming' matter, State Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia has raised questions about the safety of the elephants.</p><p>In a letter written to Forest and Environment Secretary Satyabrata Shau, Singhkhuntia mentioned the need to take action against the officials concerned.</p><p>He also said that the government is taking all measures to ensure the prevention of such unnatural deaths of elephants.</p><p>"The government has been taking various steps to prevent the unnatural death of the elephants through several steps, such as deployment of Gaja Sathis and Rapid Action Teams, etc. But more care and sincerity on the part of forest officials have become the need of the hour," he said, as reported by <em>TIE</em>.</p><p>The ministers have also asked for a detailed investigation and Singhkhuntia said necessary action will be taken against the officers who are found "negligent" and "inefficient", the publication reported.</p>.2 Bandhavgarh reserve officials suspended after death of 10 elephants.<p>The report also mentioned that the All Odisha Elephant Census-2024 has showed there is a good increase in the number of elephants now, compared to 2017. </p><p>However, due to poaching, many elephants have died.</p><p>In December 2022, some officers were suspended for neglecting the health of elephants and in another case, not informing about elephant's deaths.</p>.<p>Madhya Pradesh is also in a similar state where 10 elephants of the same herd died last week in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.</p><p>Four wild elephants were found dead at Sankhani and Bakeli under the BTR's Khitoli range on October 29. Four more jumbos died on October 30 and two the next day.</p><p>The autopsy of the carcasses has pointed to toxicity along with huge quantities of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/how-kodo-millet-consumption-killed-10-elephants-in-madhya-pradesh-3260323">kodo millets</a> in their stomachs, as per officials.</p><p>According to wildlife expert Ajay Dubey, never before have 10 elephants of the same herd died within a 72-hour period in the country.</p>