What motivates the voter

Many people would argue that we should support democracy even if it turned out that democratic systems were less effective than others in achieving the common good. Instead of asking whether democracy has an instrumental justification: is it a means to an end that we value; we should ask: is there anything inherently good about democracy? Is it not the case that democracy is intrinsically useful, even if it does not always produce acceptable results? This raises the argument that democracy should not be judged solely on how successfully it delivers the common good, even though that is important too. The serious and significant issue to emphasise here is that there may be values involved in political decision-making that differ from the value of obtaining certain goals. We must recognise that ideals, ideology, integrity, and ethics have long abandoned India’s polity. We appear to be unable to distinguish between what is true and what is false; and what is right from what is wrong.