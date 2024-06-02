Home
Alone at home as parents went to vote, girl raped and murdered in Odisha

The 23-year-old man went to the girl's house and took her to near a river where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her to death.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 15:37 IST
Baripada: A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl and killed her when she was alone at home as her parents went to cast their votes, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at a village in Kuliana police station area in Odisha's Mayurbhjanj district on Saturday, they said.

The 23-year-old man went to the girl's house and took her to near a river where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her to death, they added.

Villagers found the body of the girl and caught the accused. They later handed him to the police.

A case was registered under section IPC sections 376AB (rape) and 302 (murder), an officer said.

Published 02 June 2024, 15:37 IST
