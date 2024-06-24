Home
Attempt made to kill me during BJD regime: Odisha CM

Majhi, a senior BJP leader, made the remark while addressing a function to felicitate him at Jhumpura in his home district Keonjhar.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 16:14 IST
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 16:14 IST

Keonjhar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday alleged there was an attempt to assassinate him during the regime of the previous BJD government by hurling bombs.

Majhi, a senior BJP leader, made the remark while addressing a function to felicitate him at Jhumpura in his home district Keonjhar.

“There was an attempt to kill me in a bomb blast in Keonjhar’s Mandua. However, I was saved due to God’s blessings and the love of people,” he said.

“I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev and Lord Jagannath are with me,” said the chief minister.

