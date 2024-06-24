Attempt made to kill me during BJD regime: Odisha CM

Keonjhar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday alleged there was an attempt to assassinate him during the regime of the previous BJD government by hurling bombs.

Majhi, a senior BJP leader, made the remark while addressing a function to felicitate him at Jhumpura in his home district Keonjhar.

“There was an attempt to kill me in a bomb blast in Keonjhar’s Mandua. However, I was saved due to God’s blessings and the love of people,” he said.