Class 9 student stabs classmate in Odisha’s Ganjam

The 14-year-old boy has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. His condition was stated to be stable, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 07:38 IST
Berhampur: A Class 9 student was critically injured after one of his classmates allegedly stabbed him at a school in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

The incident took place inside the classroom of government-aided Raghunath High School at Ramchandrapur on Friday morning, they said.

The 14-year-old boy has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. His condition was stated to be stable, an official said.

Police have detained the accused.

“We are investigating the incident and the cause will be known after a thorough investigation,” Inspector-in-Charge (Patapur) Ajay Kumar Swain said.

Published 29 June 2024, 07:38 IST
