Cyclone Dana: 2,201 pregnant women give birth amidst storm in Odisha

<p>Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,201 pregnant women evacuated to maternity centres by the Odisha government ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall gave birth during the calamity.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the mothers and wished well for their newborns, which included 18 sets of twins.</p>.<p>As part of the evacuation, around 6 lakh people were housed in 6,008 cyclone shelters, while expectant mothers were admitted to various hospitals for safety.</p>.1,600 pregnant women relocated to health centres due to cyclone Dana gave birth: Odisha CM.<p>The health department said 4,859 women were transferred to maternity centres, where they received care and support for their deliveries.</p>.<p>Of the 2,211 women who gave birth, 1,858 had normal deliveries and 343 underwent cesarean sections, officials said.</p>.<p>"All mothers and babies are healthy and safe. The births occurred on October 23 and 24," they said.</p>.<p>Urbasi Nahak from Ganjam district gave birth to twins on the day of the cyclone and plans to name her son 'Dana' and his sister 'Danabati,' an official added.</p>.<p>Despite initial worries about the storm, families are celebrating the safe arrivals of their new children. </p>