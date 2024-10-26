Home
Cyclone Dana: 2,201 pregnant women give birth amidst storm in Odisha

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the mothers and wished well for their newborns, which included 18 sets of twins.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 18:56 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 18:56 IST
