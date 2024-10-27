Cyclone Dana impacted 35.95 lakh people in Odisha, no human casualty so far: Minister

<p>Bhubaneswar: A total of 35.95 lakh people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha </a>have been impacted by cyclone Dana and subsequent flooding in 14 districts, the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Pujari also said as many as 8,10,896 people were evacuated to 6,210 cyclone relief centres.</p>.Evacuation drive launched in north Odisha due to flood situation after cyclone.<p>The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty “still stands at zero”, he told reporters here.</p>.<p>“By 10.30 am of Sunday, evacuated people were sheltered in 1,178 cyclone relief centres and they are being provided cooked food and other essential items,” the minister said.</p>.<p>Polythene sheets are being given to people who lost their houses in the calamity.</p>.<p>He said cyclone Dana, which struck early Friday, affected people in 1,671 gram panchayats under 108 blocks spread across 14 districts.</p>.<p>According to preliminary reports, around 5,840 houses have been fully or partially damaged due to the cyclone and subsequent flooding, Pujari said.</p>.<p>“Whenever there is a disaster, people lose their houses and get compensation. This time, we want to bring a permanent solution to the problem and provide pucca houses to them in a phased manner,” he said.</p>.<p>The Odisha government was also planning to undertake a survey of kutcha houses located in cyclone and flood-prone areas of the state. </p>