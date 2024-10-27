Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Cyclone Dana impacted 35.95 lakh people in Odisha, no human casualty so far: Minister

Pujari also said as many as 8,10,896 people were evacuated to 6,210 cyclone relief centres.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 10:08 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclone

Follow us on :

Follow Us