Cyclone Dana Updates | IMD issues red alert in many Odisha districts; schools closed from Oct 23-25
The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23 which will cross between Puri in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal, the IMD said. Track DH to follow the latest updates on Cyclone Dana.
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 03:56 IST
Schools closed for three days in many Odisha districts as IMD issues Red Alert
'Zero casualty will be ensured. There is no need to panic': Odisha CM
The IMD has issued a red warning in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur
IMD has issued a red warning (take action) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on October 24.
Severe cyclonic storm to cross between Puri and Sagar island: IMD
Published 22 October 2024, 03:56 IST