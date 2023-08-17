FM Nirmala Sitharaman administers ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to people, collects 'maati' from martyr’s village in Puri

Along with Sitharaman, the gathering at the varsity read out the Panch Pran resolve, 'We pledge to make India developed and self-reliant by 2047, we pledge to remove any trace of colonial mindset, we pledge to celebrate our heritage, we pledge to strengthen unity and respect those who protect the country and we pledge to perform the duties of a citizen.'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also attended the event, said, 'Modi has launched the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign to honour our martyred bravehearts. I thank all of you for taking the pledge for a better India.'

The Union finance minister also collected 'maati' (earth) in the ‘Amrit Kalash’ (sacred pot) at Biraharekrushnapur, the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Jayee Rajguru in Puri district under 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign in presence of Pradhan.