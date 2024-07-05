Former Odisha minister Surendra Nath Naik dies

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister and senior BJD leader Surendra Nath Naik died here on Friday morning, his family said.

He was 87.

Naik was suffering from age-related ailments and died at his residence here, his family said.

He was elected to the Odisha Assembly seven times from the Kakatpur constituency on Utkal Congress, Janata Dal and BJD tickets between 1971 and 2009.