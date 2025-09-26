Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Heavy rains lash Odisha as depression nears coast; CM reviews preparedness

Depression is a weather condition that follows well-marked low-pressure and precedes a cyclonic storm.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 17:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 17:14 IST
India NewsOdishadepressionHeavy raincoastal

Follow us on :

Follow Us