Mallikarjun Kharge to address mega rally in Bhubaneswar tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a mega rally in Bhubaneswar on January 29.

State Congress president Sarat Pattanayak on Saturday said the party was making all efforts to make Kharge's visit to Odisha a "grand success".

He said the 'Odisha Bachho Samabesh' will be held at the Lower PMG Square of the city.

Kharge's maiden visit to the state as Congress president is expected to give an impetus to party workers before the full-fledged campaign for the elections begins, Pattnayak said.

He claimed that the political situation in the state was "favourable" for the Congress as both the ruling BJD and opposition BJP were "working together".