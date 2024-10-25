Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha

<p>Bhubaneswar: A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Budanai reserve forest area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday, police said.</p><p>On receipt of an intelligence input, an operation was launched in the forest area on October 23 and it continued till Friday.</p><p>During the operation, an exchange of fire between the SOG and Naxals erupted this morning at around 9 am on Friday.</p>.Naxal couple with Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Gadchiroli.<p>Following the encounter by elite Special Operation Group, the security personnel searched the area and recovered the body of a Maoist cadre along with one AK-47 rifle, the police said.</p><p>Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was a senior ranked cadre of CPI(Maoist) belonging to the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh Division of the outfit, the police said.</p><p>Further search of the area and operation is under progress, they said.</p>.<p>Director General of Police Y B Khurania has congratulated Kandhamal police, intelligence directorate and operational headquarters for the achievement.</p><p>From January, five Maoists have been killed by security forces in Odisha. </p>