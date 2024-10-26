Odisha: 3 arrested in gang rape of woman while returning from temple

<p>Bhubaneswar: Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Odisha's Naygarh district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident happened on October 20 evening when the woman and her fiancee were returning from the Fategarh Ram Temple, they said.</p>.<p>A group of men allegedly intercepted them near the Pithakhai forest and forcefully took them to the nearby jungle. There, they gang-raped her, while holding her fiancee at knife-edge, according to the FIR lodged on October 24.</p>.Odisha Police's crime branch registers case over 'sexual assault' of woman in custody.<p>The accused persons also filmed the horror and uploaded a video of it on social media. The video has since gone viral, it said.</p>.<p>"The police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of the woman. Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) Inspector General S Shyni has been supervising the case," said a statement issued by Odisha Police Headquarters.</p>