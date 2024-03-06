Odisha BJP leaders meet Shah, Nadda amid possibility of alliance with BJD

New Delhi: Odisha BJP leaders on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president J P Nadda here amid indications that it may enter into an alliance for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in the state, with the BJD.

Sources said there is a strong possibility of an alliance between the BJP and the BJD but noted that a final call has to be taken by the top brass of the national party depending on various aspects, most importantly the number of seats it will get to contest.

In case of an alliance, the BJP will definitely contest a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the regional party will contest a majority of assembly seats, they said.