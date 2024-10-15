Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha CM Majhi asks woman IPS officer to meet rape survivor in Delhi, review probe

A 34-year-old woman from Odisha was allegedly raped in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. She was found in a semi-conscious state on October 11.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 07:04 IST
India NewsOdishaDelhirapeMohan Charan Majhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us