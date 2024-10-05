Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha govt to restructure disaster management body, shifts its focus to risk reduction

Out of the total 102 present staff positions of OSDMA, 10 posts have been abolished and 37 posts have been created, the resolution said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 09:20 IST
India NewsOdishadisaster

Follow us on :

Follow Us