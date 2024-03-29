Odisha MLA Surendra Singh Bhoi quits Congress after nearly 4 decades; 2 leaders resign from BJP

In a letter to Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, the Nilgiri MLA said, “I do hereby tender my resignation on today (i.e 29.03.2024) from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The same may please be accepted.”

Nayak was elected to the assembly in 2014 on BJD ticket from Nilgiri. He, however, switched over to BJP in 2019 and also won the seat. He has now decided to return to the party from where he started his electoral journey, BJD sources said.