Police inspector suspended after gambling den busted in Odisha's Nuapada

In an order issued by DGP Y B Khurania, it is said that Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Jonk police station in Nuapada district, Gurudev Karmi, has been placed under suspension and during the period of his suspension Karmi will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, SWR, Koraput, the official said.