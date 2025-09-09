<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday asserted that addiction to making reels leads to domestic violence and asked women to restrict their use of mobile phones to keep a balance between family life and chatting on social media.</p>.<p>She also said that women should opt for 'mobile fasting', the practice of taking periodic breaks from digital devices, for peace in the family.</p>.<p>“It is noticed that reel-making addiction and spending more time on mobile phones lead to domestic violence. Therefore, I call upon young girls and women to restrict the use of mobile phones. Maintain a balance between family life and social media use,” said Parida, who is also in-charge of the women and child development department.</p>.UP woman finds missing husband in Instagram reel after eight years; man held.<p>She was addressing the State-level training camp on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.</p>.<p>Parida said, “As we women in India observe fast on certain festivals like Durga Puja, one should also vow to take a break from the use of mobile phones for some hours for peace in the family.” Noting that there has been a rise in divorce cases in the state, the deputy chief minister pointed out that the in-laws in most of the families are annoyed over the habit of their daughters-in-law of excessive use of mobile phone, chatting and making reels.</p>.<p>“As women play a vital role in shaping society and nurturing children, it is essential for them to prioritise their family’s well-being,” the BJP MLA from Nimapara said.</p>.<p>Excessive use of anything, including social media, can have negative consequences and women become victims, she said.</p>.<p>To reduce domestic violence, plans are made to strengthen the Women and Child Desks at police stations and fill vacant positions, Parida said.</p>.<p>Highlighting the need for awareness and implementation of the laws for the protection of women to curb atrocities against them, Parida called for preventing the misuse of the legislation.</p>.<p>Parida told the participants of the training session to stand by the victims of dowry torture and domestic violence.</p>.<p>She also called upon all the present members to bring new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of five helpless women in each district through their own efforts.</p>.<p>The deputy CM also discussed the challenges related to women's safety cases at the grassroots level with the delegates.</p>.<p>“There is no doubt that excessive use of reels, social media, and mobile phones is contributing to increase in domestic violence. I have been witness to the divorce of at least four women, whose husbands refused to accept them for their habits of making reels,” said social activist Sophia Seikh.</p>.<p>Women should realise what is their priority - family or reels, Seikh said. </p>