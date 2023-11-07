Sambalpur University girl students stage protest over eve-teasing

Sambalpu: Girl students of Odisha's Sambalpur University on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the institute's administrative building demanding strict action against eve-teasers and extra security on the campus.
The protest comes a day after two girl students were abused by eve-teasers while they whey were returning to their hostel from the university market complex, officials said.
"Because of lack of security, eve-teasers often enter the campus and pass lewd comments at girls. We demand adequate security arrangements on the campus and CCTV cameras at strategic locations," a student said.
Burla sub-divisional police officer S Dash and other police officers, who later reached the varsity, assured the agitating students that security would be tightened. Following the assurance, the students withdrew the agitation.
In-charge registrar of the varsity, Ashok Kumar Behera said, "Adequate security guards have been deployed on the campus. CCTV cameras are already there and more will be installed."