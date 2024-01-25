JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Schools, colleges in Odisha to remain shut on Jan 27 for temple project launch

The decision was taken to facilitate people to join the inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives project.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 07:43 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar: Schools and colleges across Odisha will remain closed on Saturday on the occasion of the launch of a temple redevelopment project in Sambalpur, officials said.

The decision was taken to facilitate people to join the inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, they said.

All government offices will remain shut on that day as it's the fourth Saturday of the month.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to launch the Rs 200-crore project, spread over an area of around 40 acres.

The initiative includes beautification and peripheral development of the temple, a heritage corridor and modern amenities, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 January 2024, 07:43 IST)
India NewsOdishaNaveen Patnaik

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT