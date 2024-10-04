Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Servitors of Baladevjew temple allege use of adulterated ghee to prepare prasad

Sarat Patri, one of the priests of the temple, stumbled across adulterated ghee tins in the temple kitchen and raised this issue before the temple managing committee.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 16:13 IST
India NewsOdishaReligiontempleghee

Follow us on :

Follow Us