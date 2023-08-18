Supreme Court Collegium recommends two names for appointment as Orissa HC judge

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday recommended for elevation of advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra, and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behera, as judges of the High Court of Orissa.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, arrived at its decision after evaluating merits and suitability of the two candidates.

With regard to Mishra, the Collegium noted that he got enrolled as an advocate on December 7, 1991 and has a standing of 30 years at the Bar.

He is specialised in civil, criminal service law. He is an Advocate-on-record for the State of Odisha in the Supreme Court and is counsel for the Union of India and High Court of Orissa in the Supreme Court.