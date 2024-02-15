Vaishnaw announces special train service from Puri to Ayodhya

In 2014, Odisha got around Rs 800 crore in the budget for development of the railway sector. But now, the funding has been enhanced to Rs 10,000 crore and the state is witnessing its results, Vaishnaw said.

Claiming that a railway line of only 45 km was constructed per year during the UPA government, he said it increased by 10 times to 450 km during the Modi government.