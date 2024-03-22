Veteran Odisha politician Damodor Rout dies at 81

Bhubaneswar: Veteran leader Damodor Rout died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday, his family said.

Rout, 81, is survived by his son Sambit Routray, the BJD MLA of Paradip, and daughter Pritinanda, a corporator of Bhubaneswar. Rout's wife Snehalata Mohapatra, a retired school teacher, had died earlier.

Rout was admitted to the hospital on March 18 after a heart attack and was on a ventilator. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday.

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several noted personalities expressed their grief over Rout's demise.

A veterinary doctor by profession, he had joined politics in the 1970s after being influenced by the legendary Biju Patnaik. He was first elected to the assembly in 1977.

He has been an MLA seven times— five times from Erasama in Jagatsinghpur and twice from Paradip. He also held several important portfolios as a minister in the governments headed by both Biju Patnaik and his son Naveen Patnaik.