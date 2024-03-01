Youth Congress supporters hurl tomatoes, eggs on Odisha police during protest

Bhubaneswar: Youth Congress supporters hurled tomatoes and eggs at Odisha police after they were prevented from marching towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence during a protest rally against 'unemployment' and 'corruption' here on Friday.

Led by their national president B V Srinivas, hundreds of youth Congress supporters participated in the Naveen Hatao, Odisha Bachao protest rally, party sources said.

The protest saw the involvement of key figures such as Odisha Congress campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik, former president Jaydev Jena, senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, state youth Congress president Ranjit Patra, and other senior leaders, they said.

As the rally approached Raj Mahal square en route to Naveen Niwas, police intervened, leading to a confrontation between them and the Congress supporters. In response, some some people hurled tomatoes and eggs at the police, they added.

Subsequently, the police detained several Congress supporters and leaders, releasing them later.