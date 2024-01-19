JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Office of former Prez being abused by govt: Kharge to high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election'

Kharge in his letter also stated that the Congress is opposed to the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', and asked for the committee to be disbanded to ensure thriving and robust democracy in the country.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 09:06 IST

Follow Us

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the high-level committee formed for the purpose of 'One Nation, One Election', in which he said that the Union government is abusing the office of former President Ram Nath Kovind "to subvert Constitution and Parliamentary democracy in the country".

Kharge in his letter also stated that the Congress is opposed to the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', and has asked for the committee to be disbanded to ensure thriving and robust democracy in the country.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 January 2024, 09:06 IST)
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeOne nation one election

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT