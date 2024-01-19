Office of former Prez being abused by govt: Kharge to high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the high-level committee formed for the purpose of 'One Nation, One Election', in which he said that the Union government is abusing the office of former President Ram Nath Kovind "to subvert Constitution and Parliamentary democracy in the country".
Kharge in his letter also stated that the Congress is opposed to the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', and has asked for the committee to be disbanded to ensure thriving and robust democracy in the country.
