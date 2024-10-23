Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Old photo of BJP protest digitally altered and falsely linked to India-Canada row

A user posted the altered photo with a false claim on October 20 on Facebook.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 15:55 IST
India NewsFact check

Follow us on :

Follow Us