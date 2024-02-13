One Nation, One Election: Kovind panel holds fresh consultations with state election commissions

New Delhi: The high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' on Monday continued its interactions with state election commissions to seek their views on holding simultaneous polls in the country.

According to an official statement, the committee's chairman and former president Ram Nath Kovind and a few other members interacted with U P S Madan, State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra and B Basavaraaju, State Election Commissioner of Karnataka.

In their deliberations, both the commissioners highlighted various issues that need to be addressed so that elections to the local bodies can also be held simultaneously with the state Assemblies and Lok Sabha, the statement said.