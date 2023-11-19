Only 21K children missed measles vaccine, says India contradicting WHO-CDC report

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday contradicted a new WHO-CDC report on children missing their first dose of measles vaccine, claiming just over 21,000 Indian kids didn’t get the shot unlike the estimate of 1.1 million made by the two agencies.

The ministry said only 21,310 children missed their first dose of the measles-containing vaccine in 2022-23, once again raising questions on health data released by the UN health body.

According to the report by the World Health Organisation and the US Centre for Disease Control, globally 22 million children didn’t get their first measles shot in 2022 and half of them live in just 10 countries including India where an estimated 1.1 million infants didn’t get the first dose of the vaccine.