<p>New Delhi: What’s in a name, asked William Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet. But for the Indian food regulator, nomenclature means a lot.</p><p>The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fssai">FSSAI</a>) has ruled that only products sourced from tea plants (Camellia sinensis) including Kangra tea and green tea should be branded and sold as tea. No other infusions can carry such a name tag.</p><p>With herbal tea, jasmine tea, rooibos tea and flower tea being sold in stores and online, the FSSAI says herbal infusions or blends, which are not derived from Camellia sinensis do not qualify to be named as tea. Such naming, it says, will be considered as “misbranding”.</p><p>The only other product that can retain tea in its name is the instant tea mix in solid form, says the FSSAI order targeted towards food business operators including e-commerce platforms engaged in manufacturing, packing, marketing, import or sale of such products.</p>.Food labels difficult to read and interpret for consumers, says House panel reviewing FSSAI regulation.<p>The Commissioners of Food Safety of all states and union territories and Regional Directors, FSSAI have been asked to monitor and ensure strict adherence to the above provisions by the Food Business Operators including e-commerce.</p><p>In case of non-compliance, necessary action would be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the rules and regulations made thereunder, it said in the Dec 24 order.</p><p>The is the second time in recent months, the FSSAI red-flagged misbranding of food items. In Oct, the regulator issued an order to stop using the term “ORS" in the trademarked name or in the naming of any food product such as fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages.</p><p>This was done to avoid confusion with the World Health Organisation approved oral rehydration salt, which is a life-saving medical product particularly for children and prevent sale of fake, sugar-heavy items branded as ORSL.</p><p>Last month the regulator wrote to all food commissioners in states and Union Territories for "immediate removal of misleading and deceptively" named fruit-based beverages, ready to serve drinks, electrolyte drinks and energy drinks being sold in the brand/product name containing terms 'ORS' from retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.</p>