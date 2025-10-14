Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Operation Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror HQs, launchpads: Amit Shah

Shah also said that the government is going to set up a hub -- the sixth of the force -- in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 09:20 IST
India NewsAmit ShahPakistanOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us