Over 50% government references cleared by Election Commission within 72 hours: Report

The ruling BJP has frequently pointed to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as a barrier to development and governance. However, data compiled by the Election Commission (EC) at the Law Commission's request during a feasibility study on simultaneous polls in 2018 revealed that over half of the government references were swiftly addressed by the EC within 72 hours during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, and one-third during the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018, as per a report by Indian Express.

Documents obtained by the publication through the Right To Information Act indicate that the EC, during a meeting with the Law Commission on May 16, 2018, was asked to provide data on response times to references made by Union and state governments during the last three to four elections held that year.