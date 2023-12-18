Over 7.40 crore persons filed ITRs in FY23, 5.16 crore showed zero tax liability: MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

The number of persons filing ITRs increased from 6.28 crore in fiscal 2018-19, to 6.47 crore in 2019-20, to 6.72 crore in 2020-21. The number of ITRs filed in the 2021-22 fiscal rose to over 6.94 crore and further to over 7.40 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.