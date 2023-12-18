Pakistan issues 62 visas to Indian pilgrims

New Delhi: The Pakistan High Commission on Monday said it has issued 62 visas to Hindu pilgrims from India to facilitate their travel to Shree Katas Raj temples in Punjab province's Chakwal district.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

"Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 62 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 19-25," the Pakistan mission said in a statement.