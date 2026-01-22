<p>Bengaluru: Goa, Puducherry and Thailand are the top choices for Bengalureans travelling during the January 24-26 long weekend.</p>.<p>Within Karnataka, Kodagu, Sakleshpur and Mysuru are the most popular destinations, according to booking sites and tour companies.</p>.<p>Pratim Akash, proprietor of a city travel company, said: "People are choosing resorts and luxury stays over destinations. Puducherry is popular for its beaches and proximity to Bengaluru. Gujarat is fully booked because of the Rann.”</p>.<p>"Internationally, Thailand is always popular with more direct flights, and travellers are looking beyond Pattaya and Bangkok. Most visits are to Krabi and Phuket,” he added.</p>.<p>Tour companies noted that flights to Goa were available between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 for the weekend, prompting strong bookings.</p>.Good news for Bengaluru! Feni is now in our city, Urraca getting bottled.<p>Spiritual destinations</p>.<p>Rajath K, another proprietor, said: "Spiritual destinations are also in demand. We have customers for Ayodhya and Puri in the north and east, and Tirupati and Udupi in the south.”</p>.<p>Demand for Singapore has declined as Vietnam gains popularity.</p>.<p>MakeMyTrip data shows Vietnam rose from 10th in 2025 to the third-most booked destination this long weekend.</p>.<p>Colombo is also gaining popularity as a new destination. "Social media has influenced travellers to choose Colombo and the Philippines, but more have booked Colombo,” said Rajath.</p>