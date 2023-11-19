Pandora’s box, political conundrum: SC reservation split

Historically, the first identification and enumeration of Dalits as a separate category was seen in the 1911 Census, based on 10 ‘tests’. Dr B R Ambedkar refers to the 1911 census in his 1948 treatise ‘The untouchables: Who were they and why they became untouchables’. Ambedkar identified ‘untouchables’ as separate from Hindus, as those who were “denied the supremacy of the Brahmins; did not receive the Mantra from Brahmana or other recognised Hindu Guru; denied the authority of the Vedas; did not worship the great Hindu Gods; were not served by good Brahmanas; have no Brahmin priests at all; have no access to the interior of the ordinary Hindu temple; cause pollution; bury their dead; and eat beef and do not reverence the cow”.