Home

LIVE
Parliament Live: Suspended MPs barred from House chamber, lobby & galleries

As many as 49 more Lok Sabha MPs were suspended yesterday, taking the total number of suspensions in the winter session to 141. Among those suspended include Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram, NCP’s Supriya Sule, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Danish Ali, Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav, DMK’s S Senthilkumar, AAP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku, and TMC’s Sudip Bandhopadhyay. Track latest updates from both Houses of the Parliament, only with DH!
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 02:45 IST

Highlights
02:4120 Dec 2023

Lok Sabha Secretariat issues circular for the suspended MPs barring them from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries.

02:4120 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Various reports of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industries; Defence; External Affairs; as well as Labour Textiles and Skill Development are to be laid on the table of Rajya Sabha today.

02:3120 Dec 2023

After more MPs suspended, Oppn leaders compare Parl with 'North Korean assembly'

02:3120 Dec 2023

FM Sitharaman is to move the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha

02:4120 Dec 2023

Winter Session of Parliament | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move a motion in the Rajya Sabha today for election to the court of the University of Delhi so that the House proceed to elect, in such a manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the members of the House to be a member of the Court of the University of Delhi.

02:4120 Dec 2023

After more MPs suspended, Oppn leaders compare Parl with 'North Korean assembly'

Opposition lawmakers Tuesday hit out at the government after 49 more Lok Sabha members were suspended from the House, calling Parliament a graveyard of the Constitution and comparing it with the North Korean assembly. (PTI)

02:3120 Dec 2023

(Published 20 December 2023, 02:41 IST)
