Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Congress' Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'caste-based census'

Good morning readers! EAM S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday regarding the ongoing Bangladesh crisis and India's response to the situation. Meanwhile, TMC leader Mahua Moitra slammed the Union Budget as she accused the government of attempting to 'stick its head in the sand acting like the mandate 2024 never happened'. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates from the Parliament proceedings today.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 03:37 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:4207 Aug 2024

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss 'caste-based census' issue

02:4207 Aug 2024

Strongly request government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy in LS

02:4207 Aug 2024

Here's a recap of the Parliament session on Tuesday:

09:0707 Aug 2024

Finance Bill to be taken for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha in Parliament today

08:1207 Aug 2024

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss 'caste-based census' issue

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@ANI</p><p></p></div>

Credit: X/@ANI

08:1207 Aug 2024

Strongly request government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy in LS

08:1207 Aug 2024

Here's a recap of the Parliament session on Tuesday:

EAM S Jaishankar addressed LS on Tuesday regarding ongoing Bangladesh crisis and India's response to it. TMC leader Mahua Moitra slammed Union Budget as she accused the government of attempting to 'stick its head in the sand acting like mandate 2024 never happened'. BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai supported PM Modi saying he is like 'Neelkantha' and can swallow every criticism thrown at him.

Published 07 August 2024, 02:55 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentbasavaraj bommaiS JaishankarTMCLok SabhaRajya SabhaJ P NaddaNDAMahua Moitra

Follow us on :

Follow Us