Parliament Live: Congress' Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS over 'caste-based census'
Good morning readers! EAM S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday regarding the ongoing Bangladesh crisis and India's response to the situation. Meanwhile, TMC leader Mahua Moitra slammed the Union Budget as she accused the government of attempting to 'stick its head in the sand acting like the mandate 2024 never happened'. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates from the Parliament proceedings today.
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 03:37 IST
Highlights
02:4207 Aug 2024
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss 'caste-based census' issue
02:4207 Aug 2024
Strongly request government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy in LS
02:4207 Aug 2024
Here's a recap of the Parliament session on Tuesday:
Finance Bill to be taken for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha in Parliament today
EAM S Jaishankar addressed LS on Tuesday regarding ongoing Bangladesh crisis and India's response to it. TMC leader Mahua Moitra slammed Union Budget as she accused the government of attempting to 'stick its head in the sand acting like mandate 2024 never happened'. BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai supported PM Modi saying he is like 'Neelkantha' and can swallow every criticism thrown at him.
Published 07 August 2024, 02:55 IST