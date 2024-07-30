Parliament LIVE: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS to disucss 'border situation and trade deficit with China'

Restrictions on the movement of the media in the Parliament house on Monday evoked strong reactions with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raising the issue during his intervention in the Budget debate.
A political row broke out in Parliament on Monday with the government restricting the access of the media to a glass enclosure in the Parliament complex, prompting Rahul Gandhi to urge Speaker Om Birla to take the restrictions back. Birla then held an extensive meeting with several reporters, and promised to ease their access in the Parliament complex.
Poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has claimed that there is a discrepancy in the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in 538 constituencies in the Lok Sabha election.
According to an analysis by the ADR released in a press conference on Monday, in the recent Lok Sabha polls a total of 5,54,598 votes counted are less than the votes polled in 362 parliamentary constituencies while a total of 35,093 votes have been counted in excess of the votes polled in 176 parliamentary constituencies.
A reaction from the Election Commission was awaited on the matter.
As Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the presiding officer in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju hit back at the former Congress chief, saying he has no intention to follow constitutional norms while participating in parliamentary debates.
"I condemn the manner in which the leader of opposition attacked the speaker and spoke with disregard for the rules and procedures of the House," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Vaishnaw said there was a history to Gandhi's behaviour.
"Rahul Gandhi had once torn an ordinance promulgated by his own party's government. I do not think he has any intention to follow constitutional norms," Vaishnaw said.
Opposition parties on Monday tore into the Union Budget saying most of the states have got nothing in the first major economic document of the Modi 3.0 government.
Treasury benches on the other hand lauded the Rs 48.2 lakh crore Union Budget presented in Parliament on July 23 saying the country has made all-round development.
Participating in the general discussion on the budget, senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi reeled out data on GDP growth, rising foreign exchange reserves, declining fiscal deficit and a sharp increase in foreign remittances to highlight the achievements of the government on the economic front.
Seeking to counter the charges levelled by opposition parties during the discussion regarding government favouring corporates, Trivedi said the corporate taxes have been reduced to make the industry competitive.
