Parliament LIVE: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS to disucss 'border situation and trade deficit with China'

Restrictions on the movement of the media in the Parliament house on Monday evoked strong reactions with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raising the issue during his intervention in the Budget debate.

A political row broke out in Parliament on Monday with the government restricting the access of the media to a glass enclosure in the Parliament complex, prompting Rahul Gandhi to urge Speaker Om Birla to take the restrictions back. Birla then held an extensive meeting with several reporters, and promised to ease their access in the Parliament complex.

-PTI