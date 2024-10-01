'People of Karnataka did not give BJP MLA, so they slapping PMLA on them': Congress on ED case against Siddaramaiah

<p>New Delhi: Attacking the Modi government over a money laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress on Tuesday called it “political vengeance against people of Karnataka" who ousted the BJP dispensation from power.</p><p>It also questioned how provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could be invoked on the basis of Lokayukta FIR in the MUDA case when there is “no using, conversion and projection” of money involved in the allegation as defined in law.</p>.Respect decision but my stand was to fight: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as wife decides to return MUDA plots .<p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed that the ED case was an “attack on the people of Karnataka” for defeating the BJP. “You (people of Karnataka) did not give us MLA, so we are slapping PMLA against you,” he said.</p><p>“From day one, 25 May 2023, attempts are being made from Delhi to shake and destabilise the state government. This is an attempt to scare us. Whatever needs to be probed, must be probed. The mandate the Karnataka government got from people for five years, we will complete it and all the guarantees we promised will be fulfilled,” he told a press conference.</p><p>Senior MP and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said it is “very clear” that the ED is now “hitting below the belt to bulldoze an elected government” by dragging Siddaramaiah into a PMLA case.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah plans state tour to refocus on governance amid political headwinds.<p>Claiming that the ED has now become “election demolition department” for the BJP, he said 95 per cent of the cases registered were against Opposition politicians and those against leaders who joined the saffron party has got a clean chit.</p><p>He asked how the ED could register a case within three-four days of the Lokayukta Police registering a case. The PMLA is now being “misused” to “threaten, arrest” Opposition politicians, he said, adding how could ED ascertain facts when it is supposed to conduct a preliminary enquiry before registering a case.</p>