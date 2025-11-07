<p>Anunay Sood, a Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer passed away at the age of 32. The cause of death is yet to be known. The news of his death was shared by his family on his official Instagram account, as they requested fans to respect the family's privacy during these tough times.</p>.<p>With over 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube and over 14 lakh followers on Instagram, Sood was a favourite amongst his fans as he shared vlogs, reels, and stories as a traveler influencer. </p>.<p>He was featured on Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years, from 2022-2024, and also ran a marketing firm, according to Sood's bio on <em>Forbes.</em></p>.Veteran actor-singer Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 71.<p>His family took to Instagram to announce his demise on Thursday morning, as they urged fans to understand and not gather near personal property.</p>.<p>"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property," the post wrote. </p>.<p>"Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement from the influencer's friends and family read. </p>.<p>Sood's last post indicated his trip to Las Vegas to attend an event featuring supercars. "Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??" the post read. </p>.<p>Fans extended their condolences under the post shared by his family, expressing shock over the news. "Thoughts and prayers for your family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Anunay. Your spirit and love for travel will keep travelling far beyond," a user wrote. </p>.<p> "Really shocked and saddened by this, may his soul rest in peace," another user commented. </p>