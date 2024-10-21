PIL to replace 'Hindutva' with 'Bharatiya Samvidhanantva' in Supreme Court; CJI D Y Chandrachud says 'total abuse of process'

<p>Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday dismissed a PIL filed in the Supreme Court to replace the term 'Hindutva' with 'Bharatiya Samvidhanantva', as reported by <em>Bar and Bench.</em></p><p>"This is total abuse of process of law," CJI said.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>.<p>As per <em>Live Law</em> <a href="https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/supreme-court-dismisses-plea-to-replace-term-hindutva-with-bharatiya-samvidhanantvaindian-constitutionalism-273036">report</a>, CJI D Y Chandrachud told the petitioner-in-person Dr SN Kundra that "this won't be entertained". </p><p>When the petitioner sought to make submissions, CJI told him, "This is a complete abuse of the process." The bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed have the petition.</p>